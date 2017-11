Nov 7 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AVEO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* ‍BELIEVE THAT OUR $37.4 MILLION IN CASH RESOURCES WOULD ALLOW US TO FUND OUR PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q4 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: