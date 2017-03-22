March 22 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals says have identified conditions and
events that raise substantial doubt about ability to continue as
a going concern - SEC filing
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals says "continue as a going concern, we
must secure additional capital to provide us with additional
liquidity"
* Aveo Pharma - believe about $23.3 million in existing
cash,cash equivalents, securities at Dec. 31, 2016, could allow
to fund planned operations into Q4 2017
* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc says additional funds will be
needed to extend planned operations into 2018
