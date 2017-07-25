FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 37 minutes
BRIEF-Avery Dennison announces second quarter 2017 results
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Energy and Environment
Prospect of Trump tariff casts pall over U.S. solar industry
Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island
China
Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 10:54 AM / in 37 minutes

BRIEF-Avery Dennison announces second quarter 2017 results

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp

* Q2 sales $1.63 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery Dennison Corp - ‍raised FY17 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted EPS by $0.25​

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Avery Dennison Corp says in Q2, company realized approximately $15 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring, net of transition costs

* Avery Dennison Corp - ‍company now expects 2017 reported earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.60​

* Avery Dennison Corp - excluding an estimated $0.30 per share for restructuring charges and other items, expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.90

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery Dennison Corp - in Q2, company incurred pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $8 million, nearly all of which represents cash charges

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.