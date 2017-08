May 23 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* HAS ORDERED A FURTHER TOTAL OF 1,000 SWAP BODIES WITH AN INVESTMENT VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 9 MILLION FROM TRUCK BUILDER FAHRZEUGWERKE BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

* COMPLETION OF THIS CONTRACT WILL EXPAND AVES GROUP'S ASSET VOLUME IN SPECIAL EQUIPMENT BUSINESS AREA TO AROUND EUR 29 MILLION