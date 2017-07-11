BRIEF-Genoox announces $6 mln investment
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
July 11 Avesoro Resources Inc:
* Avesoro Resources Inc - Q2 2017 production update
* Says total gold production for quarter was 15,824 ounces representing a 6pct increase on previous quarter
* Avesoro Resources Inc - company maintains its 2017 production guidance of 90,000 -100,000 ounces.
* Avesoro Resources Inc - gold production for 2017 will be weighted towards second half of year
* Avesoro Resources Inc sees 2017 cash cost of US$750 - US$800 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of US$925 - US$975 per ounce of gold produced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 11 Blue-chip banks pushed Middle East stock markets slightly higher on Tuesday, a day ahead of the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.