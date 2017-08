May 23 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc:

* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 7.4 percent to 55 million pounds

* FY revenue rose 7.1 percent to 215.8 million pounds

* Total dividend 40 pence per share

* Final dividend 27 pence per share

* 2017 profit before tax of 46.9 million pounds versus. 29.4 million pounds in 2016