Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 10 Avex Group Holdings Inc
* Says unit avex pictures inc will acquire 90 percent stake in ixtl
* Other details not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/51ehMZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
* Says it plans to acquire a Nagoya-based apartment house for 733 million yen