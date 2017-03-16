FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avexis Q4 loss per share $0.92
March 16, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Avexis Q4 loss per share $0.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc

* Avexis reports topline results from phase 1 trial of avxs-101 in SMA type 1 and fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 loss per share $0.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avexis Inc says no new treatment-related safety or tolerability findings in phase 1 trial of avxs-101

* Avexis Inc says as of January 20, 2017, avxs-101 appeared to have a favorable safety profile and to be generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

