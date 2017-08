March 8 (Reuters) - Aviall:

* Aviall says extended exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with Rolls-Royce to provide spare parts product support for Rolls-Royce M250,RR300 engines

* Under deal co to continue responsibility for parts sales, marketing, forecasting, inventory, order fulfillment, supply-chain administration

* Distribution agreement extends to December 31, 2026