3 months ago
BRIEF-Aviat Networks announces Q3 revenue $58.7 million
May 10, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aviat Networks announces Q3 revenue $58.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Aviat Networks Inc

* Aviat Networks announces third quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $242 million to $247 million

* Q3 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $58.7 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $57 million to $62 million

* Aviat Networks Inc says company expects to post positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.5 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

