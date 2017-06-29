BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 Nutanix Inc:
* Aviatrix - has formed a technology, sales and marketing partnership with Nutanix Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter