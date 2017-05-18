BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology says AVIC Avionics to issue convertible corporate bonds

May 18 (Reuters) - Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* AVIC Avionics proposes to launch public issuance of convertible corporate bonds with total expected amount of proceeds not exceeding RMB2.4 billion

* "Concrete plan in relation to proposed issuance of convertible corporate bonds is still under discussion"

* As applied to Shanghai Stock Exchange, shares of AVIC Avionics will resume trading on 19 May 2017

* Refers to announcement of co in relation to trading suspension of shares of China Avionics Systems Co Ltd from May 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: