BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Avid Technology Inc
* Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment; commercial alliance underway following successful launch
* Avid Technology Inc - avid and jetsen have agreed to amend terms of previously announced securities purchase agreement
* Avid Technology Inc - outside date when either party is permitted to terminate agreement has been extended
* Avid Technology says jetsen to invest $18.16 million in avid in return for minority stake in co of between 4.5% and 8.9%
* Avid Technology Inc - transaction is now expected to close in q4 of this year
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.