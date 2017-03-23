March 23 Avid Technology Inc:
* Avid Technology announces q4 2016 results and issues q1
and fy 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $115.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.4
million
* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q1 bookings $154-$168 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $100 million - $110 million
* Avid Technology Inc - sees q1 adjusted ebitda $8-$14
million
* Avid Technology Inc sees 2017 revenue $405-$435 million
* Avid Technology Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Avid Technology Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA $45-$55
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $114.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avid Technology - "guidance range for Q1 includes impact
of commercial agreement we announced with Beijing Jetsen
Technology Co on January 31, 2017"
* FY2017 revenue view $447.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly bookings were $125.3 million, down $67.8 million
year-over-year
