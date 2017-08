Feb 28 (Reuters) - Avigilon Corp:

* Avigilon corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results with record revenue and profit

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Qtrly revenue of $102.2 million, compared with $81.4 million

* Avigilon Corp sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda margin between 13% and 17%

* Avigilon Corp - 2017 revenue between $390 million and $425 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: