BRIEF-Avino Silver and Gold Mines Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

May 10 (Reuters) - Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd:
* Avino reports Q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 306 percent to C$8.1 million
* In quarter, produced 604,643 silver equivalent ounces
* Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining cost was $9.55 per payable silver equivalent ounce, a 16% increase
* Gold production for q1 of 2017 increased by 23% to 1,837 oz
* Says Q1 copper production decreased by 24% to 1.02 million lbs