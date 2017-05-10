FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avino Silver and Gold Mines Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Avino Silver and Gold Mines Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd:

* Avino reports Q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 306 percent to C$8.1 million

* In quarter, produced 604,643 silver equivalent ounces

* Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining cost was $9.55 per payable silver equivalent ounce, a 16% increase

* Gold production for q1 of 2017 increased by 23% to 1,837 oz

* Says Q1 copper production decreased by 24% to 1.02 million lbs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

