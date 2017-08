May 11 (Reuters) - AVIO SPA:

* Q1 REVENUES: 59.9 MILLION EURO (+ 32% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2016)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT: 2.8 MILLION EUROS (+ 54% YEAR ON YEAR) Source text: reut.rs/2pC5RfF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)