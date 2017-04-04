BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives

April 4 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Company has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated to serve as its financial advisor in process
* Aviragen therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives and provides corporate update
* Does not have a defined timeline for exploration of strategic alternatives
* To explore strategic alternatives that include business combination or merger, in-licensing clinical stage programs, deal or other transaction
* Aviragen is not confirming that process will result in any strategic alternative being announced or consummated