5 months ago
BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Company has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated to serve as its financial advisor in process

* Aviragen therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives and provides corporate update

* Does not have a defined timeline for exploration of strategic alternatives

* To explore strategic alternatives that include business combination or merger, in-licensing clinical stage programs, deal or other transaction

* Aviragen is not confirming that process will result in any strategic alternative being announced or consummated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

