May 3 Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis Budget Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.94

* Q1 loss per share $1.25

* Q1 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $3.50

* Avis budget group inc - updates its 2017 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share estimates

* Avis budget group inc - expects full-year 2017 revenue will increase 2% to 3%, to $8.8 to $8.95 billion

* Total company per-unit fleet costs are expected to be $285 to $295 per month in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $8.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avis Budget Group Inc - adjusted ebitda is expected to be $800 million to $880 million in 2017

* Avis Budget Group Inc- continues to expect that it will generate $450 to $500 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2017

* 2017 international segment revenue is expected to grow 4% to 7%

* Avis Budget Group- in 2017, expect will generate $450 to $500 million of adjusted free cash flow,will repurchase $300 million or more of common stock