BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility

March 8 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility

* Amended its senior credit facility, including a $188 million increase in its outstanding term loans

* Intends to use proceeds from amended transaction to redeem remaining outstanding floating rate senior notes due 2017

* Amendment includes 3-year extension of maturity date of portion of existing loans, reduction of interest rate & removal of minimum rate applicable

* Amended senior credit facility includes reduction of term loan interest rate, removal of minimum rate applicable to term loans