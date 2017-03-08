FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
#Bonds News
March 8, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility

* Amended its senior credit facility, including a $188 million increase in its outstanding term loans

* Intends to use proceeds from amended transaction to redeem remaining outstanding floating rate senior notes due 2017

* Amendment includes 3-year extension of maturity date of portion of existing loans, reduction of interest rate & removal of minimum rate applicable

* Amended senior credit facility includes reduction of term loan interest rate, removal of minimum rate applicable to term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

