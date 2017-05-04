FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Avis budget group says as of March 31, company terminated ABOUT 240 employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis Budget Group says during march quarter, as part of restructuring process, co formally communicated termination of employment to about 335 employees

* Avis Budget Group says as of March 31, 2017, company had terminated approximately 240 of these employees

* Avis Budget Group says expects further restructuring expense of about $40 million related to restructuring initiative to be incurred in 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2pCKvSB] Further company coverage:

