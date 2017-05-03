Thermo Fisher in talks to buy Patheon - Bloomberg
May 14 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
May 3 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group enters into new cooperation agreement with SRS Investment Management
* Avis Budget Group Inc- company also announced that, effective may 3, 2017, it is terminating stockholder rights plan it adopted earlier this year
* Avis Budget Group - brian choi, srs's representative, and sanoke viswanathan, a mutually agreed-upon independent director, will remain on board.
* Avis Budget Group - under terms srs agreed to standstill and voting commitments until jan 2018, will vote all of its shares in favor of co's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack