BRIEF-Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in Boston Omaha
* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing
June 26 Avis Budget Group Inc:
* Avis Budget Group enters into partnership with Waymo to support its self-driving car program
* Agreement to offer fleet support, maintenance services for Waymo’s self-driving car program at Avis car rental, budget car rental locations Further company coverage:
* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing
SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazilian and Mexican currencies strengthened on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by less than planned in coming months. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments declined, suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector halfway through the second quarter. The reports added to a recent batch of mixed econo