BRIEF-Avista Corp reports qtrly earnings of $0.62/shr

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* Avista Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avista Corp - Initiating our 2017 earnings guidance with a consolidated range of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share

* Avista Corp - We expect AEL&P's capital expenditures to be approximately $7 million for 2017

* Avista Corp - Qtrly operating revenue $402.1 million versus $387.3 million

* Avista Corp - Washington rate order negatively impacted 2017 earnings guidance in range of $0.20 to $0.30 per diluted share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S