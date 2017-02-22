FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Avista Corp reports qtrly earnings of $0.62/shr
February 22, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Avista Corp reports qtrly earnings of $0.62/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* Avista Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avista Corp - Initiating our 2017 earnings guidance with a consolidated range of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share

* Avista Corp - We expect AEL&P's capital expenditures to be approximately $7 million for 2017

* Avista Corp - Qtrly operating revenue $402.1 million versus $387.3 million

* Avista Corp - Washington rate order negatively impacted 2017 earnings guidance in range of $0.20 to $0.30 per diluted share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2lufEnJ) Further company coverage:

