6 months ago
BRIEF-Avista receives order from Washington Utilities And Transportation Commission
#Regulatory News - Americas
February 28, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Avista receives order from Washington Utilities And Transportation Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* Avista Corp - received order from washington utilities and transportation commission

* Avista Corp - received order denying petition for reconsideration in 2016 electric and natural gas general rate cases

* Avista Corp -decision by UTC will result in a significant adverse impact to avista utilities earnings in 2017 of about 20 to 30 cents per share

* Avista Corp - commission confirmed its previous order in case, issued Dec. 15, 2016

* Avista Corp - ongoing capital investment is expected to result in long-term earnings growth of 4 percent to 5 percent per year for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

