BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Inc acquires MAKE
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 AVIT Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z312YQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
* Says to consider proposal to restructure capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: