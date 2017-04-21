BRIEF-Aviva acquires entire shareholding in Vietnam JV

April 21 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc:

* Aviva acquires entire shareholding in vietnam JV

* Acquisition of Vietinbank's entire 50 pct shareholding in its life insurance joint venture Vietinbank Aviva Life Insurance Limited

* And signing of a new distribution agreement with Vietinbank to sell life and health insurance products through Vietinbank's network of over 1,100 branches

* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.

* As a result of transaction, Aviva Vietnam is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva

* Insurance industry is expected to benefit from country's projected gdp growth of more than 6 pct annually over next three years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)