March 9 Aviva Investors'

* CEO Mark Wilson says to pay down high-cost debt later in 2017; leaning towards share buyback but no decision yet.

* Says focus is on organic growth but will do tactical 'bolt-on' M&A.

* Aviva Investors' CEO Euan Munro says not under same pressure to do big M&A as peers losing assets and with higher costs.

* Wilson says inflows strong into fixed income and infrastructure debt.

* Wilson says Ogden Rate move 'disjointed', backs government move to review it.

* Munro says put in a "robust" defence to FCA of active management; doesn't back hard limit on transaction costs.

* Munro declines to confirm research cost plans, but says effort of billing to individual funds "may not make economic sense".