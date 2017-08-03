BRIEF-Aviva H1 operating profit rises 11 percent

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc
* Interim dividend 8.4 penceper share
* H1 operating profit rose 11 percent to 1.465 billion stg
* Half-Year report part 1 of 4
* Operating profit, up 11%
* Increasing interim dividend per share by 13% to 8.4p
* Operating profit up 11% to £1,465 million (hy16: £1,325 million)
* Operating eps up 15% to 25.8p (hy16: 22.4p)
* Ifrs profit after tax £716 million (hy16: £201 million)
* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 193% 1 (fy16: 189%)
* Operating capital generation £1.1 billion (hy16: £1.2 billion)
* General insurance net written premiums up 11% 3 to £4,688 million (hy16: £3,991 million)
* Value of new business up 27% 3 to £596 million (hy16: £448 million)
* Aviva investors fund management operating profit up 45% to £71 million (hy16: £49 million)
* Total group assets under management £475 billion (fy16: £450 billion)
* General insurance combined operating ratio 94.5% 4 (hy16: 95.7%)