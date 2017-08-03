BRIEF-Aviva H1 operating profit rises 11 percent

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Interim dividend 8.4 penceper share

* H1 operating profit rose 11 percent to 1.465 billion stg

* Half-Year report part 1 of 4

* Operating profit, up 11%

* Increasing interim dividend per share by 13% to 8.4p

* Operating profit up 11% to £1,465 million (hy16: £1,325 million)

* Operating eps up 15% to 25.8p (hy16: 22.4p)

* Ifrs profit after tax £716 million (hy16: £201 million)

* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 193% 1 (fy16: 189%)

* Operating capital generation £1.1 billion (hy16: £1.2 billion)

* General insurance net written premiums up 11% 3 to £4,688 million (hy16: £3,991 million)

* Value of new business up 27% 3 to £596 million (hy16: £448 million)

* Aviva investors fund management operating profit up 45% to £71 million (hy16: £49 million)

* Total group assets under management £475 billion (fy16: £450 billion)

