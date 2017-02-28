BRIEF-Aviva sees discount rate change impacting 2016 IFRS profit

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc -

* Lord chancellor's review of Ogden discount rate in UK

* Aviva expects to take an exceptional charge to its 2016 IFRS profit after tax of approximately 385 million pounds

* Estimated impact on group solvency II capital ratio is approximately 2 percentage points from government rate cut

* Aviva supports this review process and recognises minus 0.75 pct rate announced by lord chancellor may be revised

* Rate change will not affect Aviva's operating profit and there will be no change to dividend policy