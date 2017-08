May 25 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Aviva plc (aviva) announces that it will commence a share buy-back of aviva's ordinary shares for up to a maximum consideration of £300 million ($389.61 million).

* Shares acquired by morgan stanley under agreement will be simultaneously on-sold to aviva

