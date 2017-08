March 27 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc:

* Aviva ventures, Aviva Plc's venture capital arm, today announces its investment in Owlstone Medical Ltd, a medical diagnostics company

* Aviva ventures' investment takes Owlstone Medical's total funding to $23.5 million since its spin out of Owlstone Inc in 2016