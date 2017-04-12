BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 AVJennings Ltd:
* Announces voluntary sale or transfer facility for singapore securityholders
* Will pay applicable brokerage and handling charges associated with either sale of securities under proposal or transfer of securities to Australian register
* Chosen to make proposal available because of concerns expressed by securityholders about level of liquidity in trading of securities on Singapore exchange
* Voluntary sale or transfer facility excludes participation by SC Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago