4 months ago
April 18, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-A.V.T.: special shareholder meeting approves merger of A.V.T. Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd:

* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.: special shareholder meeting approves the merger of Advanced Vision Technology (A.V.T.) Ltd.

* Approved the merger of Pelican Merger Sub Ltd., a company organized and existing under the laws of Israel and having its registered seat in Israel, with and into the Company, following which the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd

* Following approval by shareholders there is a statutory waiting period of thirty (30) days under Israeli corporate laws before merger may be effected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

