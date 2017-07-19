FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - AVX Corp

* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc

* AVX corp - ‍in accordance with agreement, avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million​

* AVX corp - ‍has signed agreement to acquire transportation, sensing & control division, from uk company, tt electronics plc​

* AVX corp - avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million (approximately us$155.5 million) in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

