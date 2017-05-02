May 2 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund :

* A&W revenue royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales rose 0.6 percent to c$245.2 million

* Same store sales for Q1 of 2017 were essentially flat at -0.3% as compared to Q1 of 2016

* Royalty income increased by $41,000 to $7.4 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $7.3 million for same quarter of 2016