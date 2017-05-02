DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 2 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund :
* A&W revenue royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales rose 0.6 percent to c$245.2 million
* Same store sales for Q1 of 2017 were essentially flat at -0.3% as compared to Q1 of 2016
Royalty income increased by $41,000 to $7.4 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $7.3 million for same quarter of 2016
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company