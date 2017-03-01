FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aware Inc announces resignation of CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Aware Inc:

* Aware Inc announces resignation of co-chief executive officer & chief financial officer

* Aware - Richard P. Moberg resigned, effective March 3, 2017, as co-ceo and co-president and CFO and treasurer of aware citing a desire to retire

* Aware Inc says moberg will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of Aware

* Aware - Kevin T. Russell, co's co-ceo and co-president, general counsel has been named chief executive officer, president and general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

