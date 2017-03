Feb 28 Axactor AB (publ):

* Enters the swedish market through the acquisition of Profact AB

* Axactor will pay 1.25 million euros ($1.3 million) for 100 pct of shares in Profact AB

* Closing of transaction is expected to be Feb. 28 2017

* Acquisition will be financed using existing credit facility with DNB/Nordea and available cash Source text for Eikon:

