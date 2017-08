March 30 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL)

* AXACTOR ENTERS 1ST AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE UNSECURED NON-PERFORMING LOAN

* FURTHER, GIVEN STRONG PIPELINE IT IS EXPECTED THAT AXACTOR WILL SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE ITS POSITION IN SWEDEN DURING 2017

* FIRST NPL TRANSACTION IN SWEDEN WILL HAVE A SINGLE DIGIT MEUR ANNUAL CAPEX VALUE