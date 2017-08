BRIEF-Axactor raises gross proceeds of NOK 107.50 mln through private placement

May 23 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR AB - COMPLETED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* HAS DECIDED TO ISSUE 50 MILLION NEW SHARES THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT ( PRIVATE PLACEMENT), RAISING TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS TO COMPANY OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 107.50 MILLION

* SHARES ARE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF NOK 2.15 PER SHARE, WHICH IS EQUAL TO CLOSING PRICE ON MAY 22, 2017

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED FOR ACQUISITIONS OF NON-PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIOS IN EXISTING GEOGRAPHIES, AS WELL AS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)