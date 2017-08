April 27 (Reuters) - AXACTOR AB (PUBL):

* AXACTOR WINS NEW CONTRACTS IN SPAIN

* ONE-YEAR RENEWABLE CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE A REVENUE OF AROUND 3 MILLION EURO.

* HAS SIGNED 4 NEW CONTRACTS WITH LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND A LARGE TELECOMS OPERATOR IN SPAIN