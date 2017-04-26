FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Axalta posts Q1 earnings per share $0.26
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Axalta posts Q1 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta releases first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $1.008 billion versus I/B/E/S view $982 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees FY 2017 net sales growth of 1-3 pct as-reported

* Axalta Coating Systems - reconfirming previous outlook for full year 2017 which does not include announced industrial wood coatings business transaction

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $930-980 million

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of about $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

