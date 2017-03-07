FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Axiare launches 10 pct capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Axiare launches 10 pct capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA:

* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital

* Says capital increase in total nominal value of up to 71.9 million euros ($76.1 million)

* Says to place new shares via accelerated bookbuilding among qualified investors

* JB Capital Markets Sociedad de Valores SA and Morgan Stanley & Co International PLC to act as Global Coordination Entities, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Deutsche Bank AG London Branch to act as Joint Bookrunners

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

