UPDATE 2-New Zealand stock market opens after glitch delays trading
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
Feb 27 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA:
* FY net sales 51.0 million euros ($54.0 million)versus 42.3 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 148.6 million euros versus 85.3 million euros year ago
* To propose FY 2016 dividend of 0.18 euro gross per share
* EPRA NAV 13.8 euros per share at end of Dec., up 17.6 percent versus year ago
* Intends to pay additional FY 2017 dividend to reach 0.30 euro per share by Nov 30
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to build and operate 7,400 kilometers (4,598 miles) of power transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais ($4.2 billion) in investment.
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results