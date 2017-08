May 15 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd:

* Unit entered into SPA for acquisition of 65 percent of issued share capital of Suvitech Co., Ltd at consideration of up to USD11.05 million

* Proposed acquisition will not have any material impact on earnings of Axiata Group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017 Source tex: (bit.ly/2qIs00W) Further company coverage: