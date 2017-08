May 19 (Reuters) - AXICHEM AB (PUBL)

* WORK IS CARRIED OUT BY CONSULTING FIRM GRAS ASSOCIATES, FLORIDA, USA, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUTUMN 2017

* APPLIES FOR GRAS (GENERALLY RECOGNIZED AS SAFE) APPROVAL FOR SALE OF AXIPHEN IN US MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)