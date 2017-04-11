FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Axis Bank updates on CBI booking officials on deposits post demonetization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Axis Bank Ltd clarifies on news item "CBI books Axis Bank officials for Rs 100.57 crore deposits post demonetization"

* Axis Bank Ltd says event will not have any bearing on the operations/financials of the bank

* Axis Bank Ltd says CBI inquiry pertains to an earlier investigation relating to cash deposits made at co's Memnagar branch during Nov & Dec 2016

* Axis Bank Ltd - bank had completed preliminary investigations and had taken appropriate actions against employees found to have indulged in irregularities Source text: (bit.ly/2omhHvn) Further company coverage:

