* Axis Capital Holdings-co, novae group reached agreement
on recommended all cash acquisition of entire issued and to be
issued share capital of Novae by Axis
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - cash consideration payable
under acquisition will be funded from Axis's existing cash
resources or from new borrowings
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - under terms of acquisition,
each novae shareholder will be entitled to receive 700 pence in
cash for each novae share
* Axis Capital Holdings - Novae directors confirm they
intend unanimously to recommend that novae shareholders vote to
approve scheme at court meeting
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - anticipated that Novae will
be merged into international division of Axis's insurance
segment
* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - co's intention to consider
employees of both axis and novae to fill roles within enlarged
group
