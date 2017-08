BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings' units amended existing $500 mln secured letter of credit facility with Citibank Europe

March 31 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - units amended existing $500 million secured letter of credit facility with Citibank Europe Plc- sec filing

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - amended to include additional $250 million secured letter of credit capacity

* Axis Capital Holdings - $250 million facility expires march 31, 2018 for letters of credit with a tenor not to extend beyond march 31, 2019 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nrYpn9) Further company coverage: