3 months ago
BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo

* Axis capital holdings ltd - announced that current axis insurance chief operating officer peter vogt will become cfo, effective january 1, 2018

* Axis capital holdings ltd - vogt will be appointed deputy cfo in july with transition process to occur through end of year

* Axis capital holdings ltd - following his retirement, henry will continue to serve as an advisor to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

